Firefighter recreates ball drop on New Year's Eve

ANNISTON, Ala. - While millions flock to Times Square to watch the ball drop on New Year's Eve in person, others have to make do with other celebrations if they don't want to deal with the crowds and cold weather.

A firefighter in Alabama figured if you can't get to the ball, bring the ball to you.

Anniston Fire Department rookie Christopher Wilkerson perfectly, well... almost perfectly, recreated the famous New York City event in the firehouse as the seconds counted down to 2018.

WSFA reports Wilkerson was working the B-shift on Sunday night when he dressed himself in lights and slid down the fire pole, all while Auld Lang Syne was playing in the background.

