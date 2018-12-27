Guide to New Year's Eve 2018 celebrations in South Florida

MIAMI - Thursday is the big day when Mr. Neon installs the Big Orange on the InterContinental Miami hotel.

This is the 33rd year of raising the Big Orange since he was designed and built to ascend up the 400-foot wall of the hotel to ring in the New Year.

And there are plenty of events throughout South Florida to celebrate the coming year, whether you will be in Miami-Dade or Broward County.

Here is a list of just a few of our favorite events:

Miami-Dade County:

The Wharf Miami -- There will be various food for party goers to enjoy, including Garcia's Seafood Open-Air Fish Market & Raw Bar, CRACKED by Chef Adrianne, Spris Artisan Pizza, La Santa Taqueria, MOJO Donuts, King Of Racks BBQ & Sweet Melody Crafted Ice Cream. There will also be a live fireworks show beginning at midnight.

Kiki on the River -- The first seating from 6 to 9 p.m. will consist of a multi-course dinner and complimentary bottle of Moet Brut. Prices start at $125. The second seating begins at 9 p.m. and prices start at $375. The package includes a bottle of Dom Perignon.

E11even Miami -- Tickets start at $250 to enjoy music from Migos and DJ Irie while ringing in 2019, as well as an open bar and appetizers from 9 to 11 p.m. There will also be a champagne toast at midnight.

Bayfront Park -- If you're looking for a free New Year's Eve party, this is the spot for you. The party begins at 8 p.m. There will be music, a fireworks display over Biscayne Bay and a view of Miami's annual Big Orange rising to the top of the InterContinental Miami hotel.

Clevelander -- The Miami Beach hot spot is offering open bar and bottle service packages to ring in the New Year.

CityPlace Doral -- The family-friendly party at CityPlace Doral kicks off at 8 p.m. Monday with live music, party favors and a DJ. A large digital display board will count down to midnight and the party will include a fireworks show.

Broward County:

Fort Lauderdale Orange Bowl Downtown Countdown -- Broward County's annual free New Year's Eve party kicks off at 3:30 p.m. There will be family-friendly activities, such as bounce houses and face painting, while the 20-foot lighted anchor makes its 100-foot descent at the stroke of midnight.

Shooters Waterfront -- Tables must be reserved in advance to dine at Shooters Waterfront on New Year's Eve. A four-course menu starts at $99 and patrons will also get to enjoy fire dancers, balloon drops and party favors.

The Balcony New Year's Eve Masquerade Party -- At $99 a person, guests will enjoy an open bar, buffet, midnight champagne toast, a live band and DJ, Mardi Gras entertainers, a balloon drop and party favors.

Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach -- The new Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach is offering a five-course dinner this New Year's Eve, as well as an open bar cocktail reception and champagne soiree. There will also be live entertainment, party favors and even a kids club room for children 5 to 12.

Arts and Crafts Social Club -- If you're looking to switch it up this New Year's Eve, the Arts and Crafts Social Club is offering a black light glow paint New Year's Eve party. It will be held from 7 to 11 p.m. Monday, costs just $25 and you can bring your own alcoholic or non-alcoholic drinks and food. Music will be playing while people are painting with fluorescent paint under a black light.



