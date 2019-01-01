Meet the first South Florida babies born New Year's Day

MIAMI - While many people were out ringing in the New Year early Tuesday, some South Florida parents were welcoming their adorable bundles of joy.

Jennifer Zuluaga said her contractions started at 10 p.m. Monday and she was at Broward Health Medical Center by midnight. Her baby boy, Matthew, was born at 1:56 a.m. New Year's Day -- the first baby born this year in Broward County.

"I look at him as -- I don't know. It's something I can't explain," Zuluaga said.

Mommy and baby are both happy and healthy, and the same can be said for the Barrerias family.

Their daughter is only slightly older than Matthew.

First-time father Gabriel Barrierias was so eager to show off his princess, Aryah, who was born just 5 minutes after midnight at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The couple arrived to Miami a month ago for work, with plans to head back to Mexico in a few weeks.

Aryah's mother, was a bit taken aback to say the least by the New Year's baby surprise.

In both cases, Jan. 1 wasn't the anticipated due date. But as the saying goes -- "Life happens when you're busy making other plans."





