Police remind public to refrain from celebratory gunfire this New Year's Eve

MIAMI - Officials throughout Miami-Dade County gathered together Thursday to remind the public ahead of New Year's Eve that "one bullet kills the party."

"Every year someone is unfortunately hit or killed by a stray bullet," Miami police Deputy Chief Ronald Papier said.

City of Miami police officers and Mayor Francis Suarez stood alongside other police departments at Charles Hadley Park to announce a 20 percent decrease in gun violence in our community so far in 2018.

"We are close to finishing the year with a 50-year low in homicides," Suarez said.

Coming back to their annual message that it only takes "one bullet to kill the party," authorities' focus is on children we've lost to senseless gun violence.

"One kid is one too many," Miami Gardens police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt said.

Police said their ultimate goal is to stop all murders. It's a goal that will involve asking for the community's assistance to stop celebratory gunfire.

"When a bullet goes up, it must come down," Miami-Dade Commissioner Audrey Edmonson said.





