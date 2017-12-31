Preparations underway for Fort Lauderdale New Year's event

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Last year's celebration in downtown Fort Lauderdale for New Year's Eve was a big success.

"It was good and we were with family," said Rich, who attended last year. "We had fun. It was enjoyable, wasn't rowdy, wasn't crazy."

This year, organizers are hoping for an even better night for the Orange Bowl Downtown Countdown New Year's Eve Celebration.

Starting at 3:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon, families will get the chance to check out live entertainment and inflatables.

Then, later in the evening, the party will move to the main stage for the official countdown, as the anchor drops to bring in 2018.

For safety, police have already shut down Southwest Second Street from Fifth Avenue to Fourth Avenue, and Southwest Fourth Avenue from Second Street to the New River.

On Sunday, there will be even more closures, making downtown a place you'll want to avoid, as to not get stuck in traffic.

Saturdays are a big night out in Fort Lauderdale, but Local 10 News saw more police out Saturday night than normal, making sure everyone enjoys their new year's celebrations safely.

Road closure info:

Beginning at 7 a.m. Sunday, the following additional traffic restrictions will be in place:

SW 2nd Street will be closed from SW 7th Avenue east to SW 1st Avenue.

SW 2nd Street from SW 7th Avenue to SW 5th Avenue will be restricted to Broward Center for the Performing Arts employees, and Taxi, Uber and Lyft pick up/drop off only.

SW 2nd Avenue will be closed south of Broward Boulevard.

Access to SW 3rd and SW 4th Avenues south of Broward Boulevard will be restricted to residents who live in the area and employees of businesses on those streets.

SW 5th Avenue will be closed south of the parking garage entrance.

Officials said roads will reopen at 6 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 1.

Taxi Cabs, Uber, Lyft:

There will be two designated pick up/drop off areas for Taxi cabs, Uber and Lyft vehicles:

The driveway at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts on Commodore Brook Avenue south of SW 2nd Street;

SW 1 Avenue south of Broward Boulevard.

Any other locations used for pick up/drop off will be strictly prohibited and citations will be issued. Officials said the designated areas are for Broward County permitted Taxi cabs, Uber and Lyft vehicles only. All other transportation services are prohibited.

Anyone who is a first-time user of Uber or Lyft and is planning to go to Downtown Countdown can use the code "VISIONZEROFTL" to get $20 off your first ride with Uber or $5 off your first four rides with Lyft. People are being reminded to drive responsibly this New Year's Eve.

