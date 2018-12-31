Road closures begin Monday morning for Fort Lauderdale's Downtown Countdown

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Road closures began at 7 a.m. Monday for Fort Lauderdale's Downtown Countdown New Year's Eve event.
The celebration is being held from 4:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. along Southwest Second Street from Second Avenue to Fifth Avenue in downtown Fort Lauderdale.
ROAD CLOSURES
- SW 2nd Street will be closed from SW 7th Avenue east to SW 1st Avenue;
- SW 2nd Street from SW 7th Avenue to SW 5th Avenue will be restricted to Broward Center for the Performing Arts employees, and Taxi, Uber and Lyft pick up/drop off only;
- SW 2nd Avenue will be closed south of Broward Boulevard;
- Access to SW 3rd and SW 4th Avenues south of Broward Boulevard will be restricted to residents who live in the area and employees of businesses on those streets;
- SW 5th Avenue will be closed south of the parking garage entrance
Roads will reopen at 6 a.m. Tuesday.
TRANSPORTATION SERVICES
Taxi Cabs | Uber | Lyft
There will be two designated pick up/drop off areas for Taxi Cabs, Uber and Lyft vehicles.
- The 100 block of SW 5th Avenue;
- SW 1st Avenue south of Broward Boulevard
