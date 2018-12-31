Road closures begin Monday morning for Fort Lauderdale's Downtown Countdown

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Road closures began at 7 a.m. Monday for Fort Lauderdale's Downtown Countdown New Year's Eve event.

The celebration is being held from 4:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. along Southwest Second Street from Second Avenue to Fifth Avenue in downtown Fort Lauderdale.

ROAD CLOSURES

SW 2nd Street will be closed from SW 7th Avenue east to SW 1st Avenue;

SW 2nd Street from SW 7th Avenue to SW 5th Avenue will be restricted to Broward Center for the Performing Arts employees, and Taxi, Uber and Lyft pick up/drop off only;

SW 2nd Avenue will be closed south of Broward Boulevard;

Access to SW 3rd and SW 4th Avenues south of Broward Boulevard will be restricted to residents who live in the area and employees of businesses on those streets;

SW 5th Avenue will be closed south of the parking garage entrance

Roads will reopen at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

TRANSPORTATION SERVICES

Taxi Cabs | Uber | Lyft

There will be two designated pick up/drop off areas for Taxi Cabs, Uber and Lyft vehicles.

The 100 block of SW 5th Avenue;

SW 1st Avenue south of Broward Boulevard

