Thousands to ring in 2019 with South Florida celebrations

MIAMI - Thousands are expected to come out Monday night for massive New Year Eve's celebrations across South Florida.

In Miami, hip-hop star Pitbull, also known as Mr. 305, is hosting a free concert and fireworks display in Bayfront Park. The celebration began around noon and is expected to wrap up around 2 a.m. Tuesday. The Miami Police Department will be out in force to provide security for the event.

Police plan to reroute traffic around the Bayfront Park around 9 p.m.

At midnight, along with fireworks over the Miami skyline, the Big Orange is set to scale the side of the Intercontinental Hotel for the 33rd year in a row.

In Fort Lauderdale, the city will literally drop anchor as fireworks are planned around Esplanade Park.

In Key West, unconventional drops have now become the new norm. The Keys will feature everything from a drag queen descending in a giant glass heel to a conch shell on top of the famous Ernest Hemingway hangout, Sloppy Joe’s.

