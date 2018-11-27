Holidays

Perfect gift! Dyson makes kid-sized toy vacuums that work

By Jeff Tavss - Executive Producer

MIAMI - Need help coming up with holiday gift ideas for the kids and keeping the house clean? Your prayers have been answered.

In a genius move, Dyson has come out with a child-sized toy vacuum cleaner that actually cleans while the kids think they're playing.

Don't wait, just add it to the list of the greatest ideas known to mankind right now:

  1. Caveman invents the wheel
  2. Einstein's Theory of Relativity
  3. Toy vacuum cleaner that works

Imagine the joy you and your child will feel when they receive the Casdon-Dyson Ball Vacuum with real suction and sounds... only $29.00 and available on Amazon right now!

The "toy" vacuum (yep, keep telling the kids it's a toy) picks up small bits of paper and includes a removable debris drawer.  

Did you hear that?  A removable... debris... drawer!

So who needs a PS4, iPhone or whatever else kids want these days?  Put them to work and teach 'em while they're young!

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.