'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer' holiday special causes bigotry, bullying debate

NEW YORK - One of the the most beloved holiday specials of all time is taking a beating this year from critics who say it promotes bigotry and bullying.

Critics claim scenes from "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," which has been a staple of family television viewing since it debuted in 1964, are "problematic," according to WSB.

While the special focuses on the popular reindeer's fight to overcome obstacles to becoming a Christmas Eve hero, some believe certain scenes should not be included; such as Rudolph's father, Donner, verbally abusing him, and his friend Clarice's father telling his daughter to keep away from the reindeer because of his shiny red nose.

The brohaha stems from a HuffPost tweet showcasing a video that claims the special "actually sucks."

Others on Twitter soon joined in the battle against Rudolph's message, while television commentators asked whether the criticism was misguided.

“Where’s the problem? It’s Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer!” Whoopi Goldberg said on "The View" Thursday. “Rudolph’s the hero, what’s the problem?!”

#RudolphTheRedNosedReindeer It's that time of year to really consider the meaning of Rudolph and how in the culture it's okay to bully someone until the thing that makes them strange is useful to everyone else. Always a horrible story. pic.twitter.com/xDQZf52BYE — G Davis/gadlaw 🌊 (@gadlaw6) November 29, 2018

Santa let them bully Rudolph and joined in the shaming until his freak disability became useful. #theview — Teresa (@goggleboi) November 29, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.