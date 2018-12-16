Legion of Santas fills the streets at Jingle Bell Jog 5K

MIAMI - A legion of Santas filled the streets Sunday morning for the fourth annual Miami Jingle Bell Jog 5K.

Runners said the Jingle Bell Jog was all about getting into the Christmas spirit. Everyone who ran got a Santa suit, including a hat, beard, jacket, belt, pants and little jingle bells to tie onto their shoes.

The 3.1-mile race took runners from Miami Museum Park across the MacArthur Causeway and back.

"It's such a fun way to start off the holiday season for us," said Florencia Jimenez-Marcos, who was watching the race.

Samuel Gotts won first place with a time of 18 minutes.

"I feel great. I'm glad that I'm able to, to come out here to Miami and win Jingle Bell Jog in the spirit of Christmas and the holidays," Gotts said.

Gotts said runners encountered their biggest challenge right at the start of the race.

"We have the MacArthur Causeway, the bridge, and that is probably the steepest hill in South Florida," he said.

Vicki Hatch said another challenge was running in those Santa suits.

"It was a little uncomfortable, but you kind of get used to it after a while, and luckily it's not 80-something degrees so we lucked out a little, so it wasn't so bad."

The race was not only about staying in shape, but having fun.

Everyone who ran got a medal. Winners got a special medal and after the race and runners received free photos with Santa.

The race director says the next Jingle Bell Jogs are going to be in Tampa, Atlanta and Virginia Beach.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.