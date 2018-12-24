Shoppers head to South Florida malls for last-minute Christmas gifts

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Monday got off to an increasingly busy start at malls across South Florida, including at Dolphin Mall, where shoppers told Local 10 News reporter Amy Viteri it was busy but manageable.

Lots of people chose to get their last-minute holiday shopping done this Christmas Eve, and most of those who spoke to Viteri said the lines weren't too bad.

The mall opened at 9 a.m. and, as you can imagine, we are hearing the crowds were light early in the day, but got busier as we headed into the afternoon.

"It wasn't as crowded as last night. Last night was pretty crowded. The lines were outside the stores. Today, it's not too bad," Isel Delgado said.

Below is a list of mall and store hours this Christmas Eve in South Florida.

Miami-Dade County mall hours:

Dadeland Mall: Open until 6 p.m.

Aventura Mall: Open until 6 p.m.

Dolphin Mall: Open until 6 p.m.

Broward County malls:

Sawgrass Mills: Open until 6 p.m.

Pembroke Lakes Mall: Open until 6 p.m.

All Walmart stores are open until 6 p.m. Monday.

All Target stores are open until 10 p.m. Monday.

All South Florida malls and Walmart and Target stores are closed on Christmas Day.





