Signing Santa brings joy to hearing-impaired South Florida students

MIAMI - Santa Claus made a very special appearance Tuesday at Dolphin Mall to communicate with deaf and hearing-impaired children to find out what they want for the holidays.

For the seventh straight year, Dolphin Mall hosted the event by welcoming a Santa certified in sign language.

The children were able to played in the mall's "Santa's Flight Academy" holiday area, which included snow... well, the fake kind.

Dolphin Mall will host a special event Sunday, Dec. 9 for children with autism that will feature toned-down lights and music, and private photo sessions with Santa.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.