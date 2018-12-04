Holidays

Signing Santa brings joy to hearing-impaired South Florida students

By Jeff Tavss - Executive Producer

MIAMI - Santa Claus made a very special appearance Tuesday at Dolphin Mall to communicate with deaf and hearing-impaired children to find out what they want for the holidays.

For the seventh straight year, Dolphin Mall hosted the event by welcoming a Santa certified in sign language.

More News Headlines

The children were able to played in the mall's "Santa's Flight Academy" holiday area, which included snow... well, the fake kind.

Dolphin Mall will host a special event Sunday, Dec. 9 for children with autism that will feature toned-down lights and music, and private photo sessions with Santa.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.