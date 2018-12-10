Sounds of Christmas: Ziff Ballet Opera House

MIAMI - The Miami City Ballet presents George Balanchine's The Nutcracker at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts.

The magical world of toy soldiers will take over the Ziff Ballet Opera House from Dec. 14 to Dec. 24.

There are 15 performances scheduled and tickets range from $15 to $125.

FUN MUSICAL

Irving Berlin's White Christmas, a musical based on the Paramount Pictures 1954 film, is making a stop in Miami from Christmas Day to Dec. 30.

The 2004 stage adaptation includes lengthy dance routines with principles, Sean Montgomery, Kerry Conte, Jeremy Benton and Kelly Sheehan.

They will be performing at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts' Ziff Ballet Opera House, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., in Miami. There are eight shows and tickets range from $34 to $135.



ON THE WEB

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.