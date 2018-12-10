Sounds of Christmas: New World Symphony

MIAMI - The New World Symphony, the orchestral academy in Miami Beach, will be presenting Friday its second annual "Sounds of the Season" holiday concert.

Dean Whiteside, a third-year fellow trained in Vienna at the University of Music and Performing Arts, will be the conductor.

The program includes selections from Tchaikovsky’s "Nutcracker Suite," Leroy Anderson’s "Sleigh Ride" and Sam Hyken’s "Chanukah 5776."

Tickets are $45. For more information, call 305-902-6856 or visit the NWS' page.

