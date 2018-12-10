Sounds of Christmas: Beach Boys' holiday sounds

MIAMI - Brian Wilson is bringing his white piano and his holiday tour to South Florida.

Wilson, 76, Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin will be performing "Little Saint Nick," "The Man With All The Toys" and other songs from the 1964 Beach Boys' Christmas Album Wednesday.

Their 10-piece backing band will start performing at 8 p.m. at the Hard Rock Event Center in Hollywood at 1 Seminole Way. Tickets range from $45 to $105. For more information, call 954-327-7625.

A post shared by Brian Wilson (@brianwilsonlive) on Dec 9, 2018 at 7:17am PST

