Sounds of Christmas: Seraphic Fire

miami - Seraphic Fire, a Miami-based vocal ensemble, will be performing five more Christmas concerts this week in Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Naples, Coral Gables and Cutler Bay.

Under the direction of conductor James Bass, the 13-member ensemble will perform traditional carols including "Silent Night" and "We Wish You A Merry Christmas."

Their Christmas music is also available on Amazon Digital and iTunes.

FORT LAUDERDALE: 7 p.m., Tuesday, at the All Saints Episcopal church, 333 Tarpon Dr. Tickets are $60.

MIAMI: 7:30 p.m., Wednesday at St. Sophia Greek Orthodox, 2401 SW 3rd Ave. Tickets are $60.

NAPLES: 7 p.m., Thursday at Vanderbilt Presbyterian, 1225 Piper Blvd. Tickets are $60.

CORAL GABLES: 7:30 p.m., Friday at the First United, 536 Coral Way. Tickets are $60.

CUTLER BAY: 4 p.m., Sunday at the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211 St. Tickets are $20 to $55.

ON THE WEB

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.