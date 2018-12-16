Children make ornaments for families affected by Hurricane Michael

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - A group young art students in Hollywood painted dozens of ornaments Saturday to bring some holiday cheer to families still reeling from Hurricane Michael in the Florida Panhandle.

Jennifer Ford, with The Florida Hurricane Lawyers, came up with the idea after seeing first hand how many families are still without a home after Hurricane Michael. Ford will be delivering the finished ornaments in person on Monday.

Although Ford knows that an ornament will not bring their homes back, she hopes that it will make their holiday season just a little better.

The children from C by Me Creative Art Studio made personalized ornaments that they packed in a little bag along with a few extra goodies to put a smile on their faces.

Families that have lost nearly everything are trying to replace the essential items but the ornaments are just a small sign to show that South Florida is here to help, Ford said.

