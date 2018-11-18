Basket Brigade gives needy families Thanksgiving essentials

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - More than 900 volunteers took part in the 26th annual Thanksgiving Basket Brigade on Sunday morning, preparing and delivering more than 1,200 baskets for families in need throughout Broward County.

The care packages were filled with all the items necessary to make a traditional Thanksgiving meal, including a turkey. The charity drive was held by the Children's Diagnostic and Treatment Center, a nonprofit organization that helps serve over 11,000 children with special health care needs in Broward County.

Local 10 News meteorologist Julie Durda has been volunteering for the Basket Brigade throughout the years.

"We would love to have everyone from the community volunteer and help us," said CDTC Executive Director Ana Calderon Randazzo. Those interested in volunteering can sign up by visiting the organization's website.

