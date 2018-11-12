Closed for the holidays! Record number of stores to be closed on Thanksgiving

MIAMI - As Thanksgiving approaches, the anxiety over Black Friday crowds begin to appear in the heads of all those looking to either avoid or partake in the annual holiday tradition of good deals.

However, in a complete reversal of recent, sad trends, a record number of stores are announcing that they will remain CLOSED on Thanksgiving, allowing employees to spend time with their families on the holiday.

A survey by BestBlackFriday.com shows nearly 48 percent of Americans think stores should be closed on Thanksgiving.

Here are the stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving :

• A.C. Moore

• Abt Electronics

• Academy Sports + Outdoors

• Ace Hardware

• Acme Tools

• Allen Edmonds

• American Girl

• At Home

• AT&T (Company-Owned Stores)

• Barnes & Noble

• Big 5 Sporting Goods

• BJ’s Wholesale Club

• Blain’s Farm & Fleet

• Bob’s Discount Furniture

• Burlington

• Christopher & Banks

• Cost Plus World Market

• Costco

• Craft Warehouse

• Crate and Barrel

• Dillard’s

• dressbarn (majority of stores)

• Fleet Farm

• Gardner-White Furniture

• Guitar Center

• H&M

• Half Price Books

• Harbor Freight Tools

• Hobby Lobby

• Home Depot

• HomeGoods

• Homesense

• IKEA

• JOANN Stores

• Lamps Plus

• Lowe’s

• Marshalls

• Mattress Firm

• Music & Arts

• Nordstrom

• Nordstrom Rack

• Office Depot & OfficeMax

• P.C. Richard & Son

• Patagonia

• Pep Boys

• Petco

• PetSmart

• Pier 1 Imports

• Publix

• Raymour & Flanigan Furniture | Mattresses

• REI

• Sam’s Club

• Sierra Trading Post

• Sportsman’s Warehouse

• Sprint (Retail Stores Closed Unless Mall Dictates Otherwise; Mall Kiosks May Open)

• Staples

• Stein Mart

• Sur La Table

• The Container Store

• The Paper Store

• TJ Maxx

• Tractor Supply Co.

• Trollbeads

• Von Maur

• West Marine

