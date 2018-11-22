LGBTQ community grateful for public Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade kiss

NEW YORK - Some in the LGBTQ community were grateful for a couple's public kiss during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday morning.

The New York City parade has been an annual tradition since 1924. The gay couple's sign of affection aired live on television, as Americans nationwide waited to watch the 16 giant character balloons including SpongeBob and Charlie Brown.

The parade features about 8,000 marchers, including high school bands from across the country, and two-dozen floats culminating with the arrival of Santa Claus.

Diana Ross, John Legend, Martina McBride and the Muppets from "Sesame Street" were also slated to perform in the frigid cold.

Ross, 74, will perform a song from her new Christmas album and will be joined on her float by her some of her family members, including daughter Tracee Ellis Ross, a star of ABC’s “Black-ish,” and actor son Evan Ross.

Others in the lineup include Bad Bunny, Kane Brown and Ella Mai, Pentatonix, Rita Ora, Sugarland, Anika Noni Rose, Barenaked Ladies, Leona Lewis, Fifth Harmony’s Ally Brooke, Bazzi, Ashley Tisdale and Carly Pearce.

