Members of 100 Black Men of South Florida seek food donations

MIAMI SHORES, Fla. - The 100 Black Men of South Florida plans to host the annual food drive on Saturday in Miami Shores.

They use the food to prepare thousands of Thanksgiving baskets for families in South Florida, and to serve dozens of free Thanksgiving Day meals to families in Florida City.

"The number of those in need seeking a holiday blessing continues to grow," Bobby Hall, a member of the 100 Black Men of South Florida said in a statement.

Members of the organization welcome donations from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Publix Supermarket at 9050 Biscayne Blvd.

For more information call Hall at 305-321-0780 or Phil Roundtree at 305-297-2757.

