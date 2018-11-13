South Florida strip clubs to give away 3,000 turkeys for Thanksgiving

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. - Cheetah Gentlemen's Club is once again giving away free turkeys to families in need for Thanksgiving.

All three Cheetah locations in Hallandale Beach, Pompano Beach and West Palm Beach will be distributing 1,000 turkeys Nov. 19 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., according to the South Florida strip club chain's Facebook pages.

The turkeys will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last, and will be limited to one per household.

Cheetah owner Jose Rodriguez and his Rodriguez Charities are financing the turkey giveaways.

The turkey giveaway has been a Cheetah tradition since 2014.

