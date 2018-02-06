Let your favorite Hooters girl shred your ex's photo this Valentine's Day

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Hell hath no fury like an ex-lover scorned. So why not get something out of it?

South Florida Hooters restaurants are asking customers to "shred your ex" this Valentine's Day.

Any customer who brings a photograph of their ex-boyfriend or ex-girlfriend to have a Hooters girl shred will be offered 10 free boneless wings with a purchase of any 10 wings.

For those who have difficulty letting go and are hesitant to go through with it, there is another way to take advantage of the perk.

Customers can visit the Hooters website and take a short quiz about their former relationship. There they'll be asked to upload and shred the photo digitally. In exchange, Hooters will email a coupon for 10 boneless wings.

The promotion is valid at all but two South Florida Hooters restaurants -- Beach Place in Fort Lauderdale and Bayside in Miami.

