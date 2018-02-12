Valentine's Day gift ideas: 10 fun gifts for him

MIAMI - When a dinner date gets old, romantic gestures and a thoughtful gift can send the most loving message on Valentine's Day.

Here are some gift ideas:

- For the golfer, Go Play Golf offers eCards for day of play fees at public golf courses nationwide and gift sets.

- For the BBQ king, there is an automatic grill cleaner that will make his life easier.

- For the fitness junky, Power Dot has an app-based muscle stimulation device to help with performance recovery or get him a Class Pass membership.

- For the craft beer connoisseur, the PicoBrew C makes custom home brewing easier.

- For the movie junky, the mini-video projector by Apeman has built-in stereo speakers for a home theater experience.

- For the fisherman, Bass Pro Shops promises to deliver within the hour.

- For the gamer, the Gift Cards service allows you to add a design on Sony Playstation, Microsoft XBox, Best Buy or GameStop gift cards.

- For the sneaker head, adidas lets you personalize the eGift card.

- For the book lover, Books & Books has gift cards.

- For the budding audiophile, the Pro-Ject Debut Carbon has a sleek black design.

Simple ideas to show him your appreciation:

- Take his breakfast to bed.

- Plan a picnic on the beach.

- Get his favorite movie and make popcorn.

- Set time for a game night and include Twister.

- If you don't regularly cook for him, offer to cook his favorite meal.

- Bake his favorite cookies.

- Get him a new water bottle or coffee thermos.

- Write him a thank you letter.

- If the daily routine is too busy, schedule some extra "me time" for him.

