Valentine's Day gift ideas: 10 fun gifts for him

MIAMI - When a dinner date gets old, romantic gestures and a thoughtful gift can send the most loving message on Valentine's Day.
Here are some gift ideas:
- For the golfer, Go Play Golf offers eCards for day of play fees at public golf courses nationwide and gift sets.
- For the BBQ king, there is an automatic grill cleaner that will make his life easier.
- For the fitness junky, Power Dot has an app-based muscle stimulation device to help with performance recovery or get him a Class Pass membership.
- For the craft beer connoisseur, the PicoBrew C makes custom home brewing easier.
- For the movie junky, the mini-video projector by Apeman has built-in stereo speakers for a home theater experience.
- For the fisherman, Bass Pro Shops promises to deliver within the hour.
- For the gamer, the Gift Cards service allows you to add a design on Sony Playstation, Microsoft XBox, Best Buy or GameStop gift cards.
- For the sneaker head, adidas lets you personalize the eGift card.
- For the book lover, Books & Books has gift cards.
- For the budding audiophile, the Pro-Ject Debut Carbon has a sleek black design.
Simple ideas to show him your appreciation:
- Take his breakfast to bed.
- Plan a picnic on the beach.
- Get his favorite movie and make popcorn.
- Set time for a game night and include Twister.
- If you don't regularly cook for him, offer to cook his favorite meal.
- Bake his favorite cookies.
- Get him a new water bottle or coffee thermos.
- Write him a thank you letter.
- If the daily routine is too busy, schedule some extra "me time" for him.
