Valentine's Day gift ideas: Best eGift cards for her

MIAMI - An eCard can be about the most impersonal gift on Valentine's Day if not done right.
If you are a procrastinator, or being in love makes you forgetful, these thoughtful last minute ideas and tips might help.
Ideas for eGift cards:
- For the beauty products junky: SEPHORA allows you to personalize it with a photo or video.
- For the fashionista who can't resist Miu Miu or Chanel: Fashionphile has an eGift card
- For the luxury spa regular in Miami-Dade: ELEMIS gives you a $50 gift card for every $200 gift card purchase.
- For the luxury spa regular in Broward: Starting at about $400 a night, The Ritz Carlton's spa package gives you a $100 spa credit per day.
- For the accessories collector: Amazon prime delivers jewelry in two hours. Here is their affordable selection of 58 pieces.
- For the urban yogi: Lululemon delivers instantly
- For the sneakers' queen: Nike will e-mail your gift card in 24 hours or less.
- For the practical woman: Giftrocket allows the receiver to choose from 66 gift cards or transfer the funds to their account.
Inexpensive ideas to show your love with the eGift card:
- Heartwarming: Place handwritten love notes in places like her coffee mug, car or on her pillow.
- Funny: A love song karaoke video will make her laugh.
- Heartwarming: Buy a dozen roses and tie a short handwritten love note around each flower.
- Nostalgic: Frame a picture of one of the best memories together with a secret message inside the frame.
- Heartwarming: Place a candle on her nightstand with a handwritten note. Don't burn down the house. Leave the matches or candles, so she can turn it on.
- Artistic: Use washable paint to leave a love note on mirrors or windows, and make sure you are the one to clean it off later.
