4 South Florida cities on 'America's Most Romantic' list

MIAMI - With all the hooking up and gettin' down we hear about in South Florida, it's a surprise to learn that four local cities are among the most romantic in the U.S.

In a new list of America's Top 25 Most Romantic Cities, Boynton Beach ranks No. 1.

That's right.

Boynton Beach!

Numero uno.

And if that isn't enough, EliteSingles.com says the country's most romantic men can be found in... wait for it... Boca Raton.

Overall, Boca ranked sixth among romantic cities, while (gulp) Pembroke Pines slid in at No. 7 with Wilton Manors rounded out the top 10.

America's 25 Most Romantic Cities

BOYNTON BEACH ​Myrtle Beach, SC Cypress, CA St. Cloud, MN Sugar Land, TX BOCA RATON PEMBROKE PINES Corona, CA Fort Worth, TX WILTON MANORS Anderson, IL KISSIMMEE Simi Valley, CA Bloomfield, NJ Montclair, CA Temecula, CA WEST PALM BEACH Keller, TX White Plains, NY Youngstown, OH Farmington, CT Chula Vista, CA SUNRISE Tigard, OR Fredericksburg, VA

The rankings are based on data from over 150,000 men and women registered with the website.

