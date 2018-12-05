California woman requesting birthday cards for WWII veteran father

HIGHLAND, Calif. - A woman is asking for you to send her father a birthday card.

Her father, Duane Sherman, is turning 96 on December 30th and didn’t want a celebration. Because of that, his daughter Sue Morse, decided to ask for cards to be sent to the World War II Navy Veteran.

Sherman enlisted after Pearl Harbor and received a purple heart for a mission in 1944.

Cards can be sent to:

Duane Sherman c/o Sue Morse

P.O. Box 794

Highland, CA 92346

