Check your phone during sex? You're not alone

MIAMI - Has this ever happened to you?

You and your significant other (or not-so-significant) are involved in some steamy hanky-panky when the urge suddenly hits you to check the score of the Heat game or learn the status of your latest eBay bid?

Well, you're not alone.

A new survey by SureCall shows that 10 percent of people admit to checking their phone during sex. Among those who say they turn on while getting turned on, 43 percent claim to be repeat offenders.

The New York Post reports millennials are shockingly the worst at phone use during sex, with those between 18-and-34 almost twice as likely to log-in while getting down.

