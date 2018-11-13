Cranberry Sauce 2018

Cranberry Sauce

2 bags fresh cranberries

1 cup port wine, best quality available

1 cup freshly squeezed orange juice

1 cup granulated sugar

zest of 2 oranges

Place all ingredients in a pot and bring to a boil, stirring occasionally. Reduce to a simmer and cook 8-10 minutes until most of the cranberries have burst and the sauce has thickened. Transfer to the serving dish (if heat proof) and allow to chill overnight in the refrigerator. The cranberry sauce will continue to thicken as it cools.

If you like your cranberry sauce to have more texture, reserve half of the cranberries and add them to the pot halfway through cooking.

