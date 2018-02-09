Drink up now, tequila shortage may be coming soon

MIAMI - Forget overcrowding, global warming and poor health care choices, a true crisis may soon affect the world: A global tequila shortage.

Due to an ever-increasing demand for tequila, the companies that produce the liquor are having trouble acquiring enough agave to make everyone happy.

Reuters reports tequila exports to the U.S. rose 198 percent over the last decade, while Mexican production declined four percent.

Meanwhile, KSAT reports the cost of agave has risen six-fold over the last two years, meaning even the larger tequila-producing companies are feeling the pinch.

To make things worse, agave plants that normally need seven to eight years to mature are being pulled early to meet demand.

Reuters reports the current shortage is expected to last until 2021.

