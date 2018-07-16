Fusilli with Spinach-Basil, Nut-Free Pesto

1 box fusilli pasta, fully cooked according to package instructions

2½ cups tiny broccoli florets

1-1½ cups pesto, recipe below

Kosher salt

Blanch the broccoli in boiling, salted water, for 1-2 minutes until bright green and tender. Remove and allow to cool. You can submerge the broccoli in ice water to cool it faster. Drain the broccoli well. Toss together the past and broccoli and as much pesto as you like. Season with salt.

Spinach-Basil, Nut-Free Pesto

1 cup packed fresh spinach leaves

2 cups packed fresh basil leaves

juice of 1 lemon

1 cup parmesan, grated on a large whole box grater

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 cup extra virgin olive oil

salt, to taste

Place the spinach, basil, lemon, parmesan and garlic in a food processor and pulse a couple of times. With the food processor running, drizzle in the olive oil. Season to taste with salt.

