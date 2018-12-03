Hanukkah Doughnuts

Recipe from Food and wine, Andrew Zimmern

3/4 cup whole milk

1 tablespoon active dry yeast

1/3 cup superfine sugar

3 cups plus 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature, diced

1 large egg

4 teaspoons Armagnac or apple brandy

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

½ teaspoon kosher salt

5 cups canola oil, plus more for brushing

1 cup granulated sugar

1 tablespoon ground cinnamon

3 cups strawberry jam

In a small microwavable bowl, warm the milk at high power to 110˚F, about 1 minute. Sprinkle the sugar and yeast over the milk and let stand until foamy, about 10 minutes.

Transfer the mixture to the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the dough hook. Add the flour, butter, egg, Armagnac, vanilla and salt to the bowl. Knead at low speed, scraping down the side of the bowl, until the dough starts to come together, about 4 minutes. Increase the speed to medium and knead until the dough is soft and pulls away from the bowl, about 10 minutes.

Lightly brush a large bowl with oil. Place the dough in the bowl, cover with plastic wrap and let stand in a warm spot until doubled in size, about 2 hours. Lightly brush 2 rimmed baking sheets with oil. Punch down the dough and cut in half. Roll each half into a 12-inch log. Cut each log into 12 equal pieces, roll into balls and arrange on the prepared baking sheets, about 3 inches apart. Cover with plastic wrap and let stand until doubled in size, about 1½ hours.

In a medium bowl, combine the granulated sugar with the cinnamon.

In a large saucepan, heat the 5 cups of oil over moderate heat to 325˚F. Working in batches, fry the doughnuts, turning once, until golden, about 2 minutes per side. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the doughnuts as they’re done to the cinnamon sugar and toss to coat. Let cool on a rack, about 15 minutes.

Spoon the jam into a pastry bag or small resealable plastic bag with 1 corner snipped off. Pipe about 2 tablespoons of jam into 2 opposite ends of each doughnut and serve as soon as possible.

