Attorney cites conflict representing third suspect in fatal shooting of XXXTentacion

Robert Allen sits in a Broward County courtroom during a hearing, Aug. 1, 2018. Allen is charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of South Florida rapper XXXTentacion.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A third suspect arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of South Florida rapper XXXTentacion was in court Wednesday morning as his lawyer asked a judge to withdraw from the case.

Robert Allen, 22, was arrested last week at his sister's home in Eastman, Georgia.

Allen is one of four suspects indicted last week on first-degree murder charges. He was extradited back to a Broward County jail, where he's being held without bond.

Allen's assistant public defender filed a motion Monday asking to withdraw, citing a conflict of interest because the Broward County public defender's office already represents a co-defendant, Dedrick Williams, in the case.

"The attorney ... originally assigned to Mr. Williams' case had several discussions with him regarding the case," the motion to withdraw said.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies said XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, was shot to death while leaving RIVA Motorsports in Deerfield Beach on the afternoon of June 18. Deputies said Allen and three other suspects robbed the rapper, stealing $50,000 in cash inside his Louis Vuitton bag.

Michael Boatwright and Williams, both 22, were previously arrested. A similar request by the public defender's office regarding Boatwright was granted July 25.

A fourth suspect, Trayvon Newsome, 20, remains at large.

