ICE grants extension to América TeVé producer probed over failed marriage

MIRAMAR, Fla. - Darwin Robles, who was born in Ecuador and has lived legally in South Florida for 16 years, said the possibility of having to return to the South American country scared him.

On Monday, Robles summoned up the courage to walk into the ICE facility in Miramar to turn over his U.S. passport. As is often the case for many immigrants who go there, he knew that once he walked in there, detention and deportation were a possibility.

"You get nervous whenever you come here," the Emmy award-winning producer said in Spanish.

Robles said a judge took issue with his first marriage ending in divorce in less than two years and accused him of fraud, a federal crime. He denied the accusation and said he has already proved the failed marriage's legitimacy in court, but ICE refuses to reopen the case.

Robles, 44, has since remarried. He was supposed to be deported later this month, but he just scored a victory on Monday when he and his attorney, Mayra Joli, learned that he will have more time to fight his case in court. ICE granted him an extension. The risk of deporation remains.

Robles said he is grateful for the support that he has received from members of Congress, including U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Sen. Marco Rubio. He is a creative services director at América TeVé, a Miami-based independent Spanish-language station, a film director and a philanthropist.

"This is the face of the immigrant that we want in this country," Joli said.

