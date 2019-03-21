Man files lawsuit against Royal Caribbean after fall

MIAMI - A Royal Caribbean cruise to the Bahamas ended tragically for Casey Holladay in February, so now his attorney has filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Miami.

Holladay, 26, was in a bungee trampoline, 20 feet up in the air, when his harness got disconnected. He fell down on the 13th deck of the Mariner of the Seas.

According to the lawsuit, he "has become disabled, has plates and screws in his pelvic area, and has suffered severe orthopedic injuries which will require lifetime medical care and treatment."

Royal Caribbean released a statement saying the company operate ships "safely, professionally and responsibly."

