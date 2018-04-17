South Florida lawyer sentenced for role in $23 million insurance fraud

Jason Dalley, 55, wept in court as a judge sentenced him to spend a year and nine months in prison and pay more than $1.8 million in restitution for his role in a $23 million auto insurance fraud.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A South Florida man has been sentenced to more than a year in prison for his role in a $23 million auto insurance fraud involving chiropractors' clinics.

The SunSentinel reports Jason Dalley wept in court Monday as a judge sentenced him to spend a year and nine months in prison and pay more than $1.8 million in restitution.

Dalley, 55, of Boca Raton, admitted he was part of a group of clinic owners, chiropractors and attorneys involved in the scheme.

Court records show the fraud involving clinics in Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties brought in at least $23 million from 10 insurance companies between 2010 and 2017.

Dalley ran a personal injury and criminal defense law firm in Delray Beach. He pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit health care, mail and wire fraud.



