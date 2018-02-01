SOBEWFF to begin February 21st

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - The 17th annual Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine and Food Festival is happening later this month in Miami Beach with several different events.

The five-day, star-studded event will include several chefs and culinary personalities. The festival first started in 1997, and now more than 65,000 attend each year.

SOBEWFF is being held between February 21st and 25th In Miami Beach. For ticket information head here and you can find a list of events here.

