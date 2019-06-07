Turkey Chili

1 tablespoon olive oil

1½ cups onion, small diced

1 cup celery, small diced

1 cup red bell pepper, small diced

1 cup carrot, small diced

2 tablespoons jalapeños, small diced

1 tablespoon garlic, minced

1 tablespoon cumin

1 tablespoon chili powder

¼ teaspoon cayenne

1 tablespoon oregano

1-2 bay leaves

2 pounds ground turkey, lowest amount fat possible (we used breast meat but you can use dark meat or a combo if you like)

1 quart chicken stock

15½-ounce can red kidney beans, drained and rinsed (about 2 cups)

14½-ounce can fire-roasted diced tomatoes, pureed in a food processor until no large chunks remain (about 2 cups)

salt and pepper, to taste

Garnish

grated cheese

sour cream

tortilla chips

Heat the olive oil in a large, heavy-bottomed pot over medium heat. Add the onion, celery and bell pepper and cook until soft, 3-4 minutes. Add the carrot, jalapenos and garlic and cook for 1-2 minutes. Add the spices and bay leaf or leaves and cook, stirring often for 1-2 minutes. Add the meat and cook, breaking the meat apart as you stir, until cooked through, about 10-15 minutes. Add 2 teaspoons salt and a big pinch of pepper. Add the stock/broth, kidney beans and tomatoes. Allow to cook over low heat, stirring occasionally, for 45-60 minutes. The liquid should be reduced by ¾ and slightly thickened. Taste for seasoning. Serve with your favorite toppings. I like, grated cheese, sour cream and tortilla chips.

