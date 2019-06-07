Turkey Chili
1 tablespoon olive oil
1½ cups onion, small diced
1 cup celery, small diced
1 cup red bell pepper, small diced
1 cup carrot, small diced
2 tablespoons jalapeños, small diced
1 tablespoon garlic, minced
1 tablespoon cumin
1 tablespoon chili powder
¼ teaspoon cayenne
1 tablespoon oregano
1-2 bay leaves
2 pounds ground turkey, lowest amount fat possible (we used breast meat but you can use dark meat or a combo if you like)
1 quart chicken stock
15½-ounce can red kidney beans, drained and rinsed (about 2 cups)
14½-ounce can fire-roasted diced tomatoes, pureed in a food processor until no large chunks remain (about 2 cups)
salt and pepper, to taste
Garnish
grated cheese
sour cream
tortilla chips
Heat the olive oil in a large, heavy-bottomed pot over medium heat. Add the onion, celery and bell pepper and cook until soft, 3-4 minutes. Add the carrot, jalapenos and garlic and cook for 1-2 minutes. Add the spices and bay leaf or leaves and cook, stirring often for 1-2 minutes. Add the meat and cook, breaking the meat apart as you stir, until cooked through, about 10-15 minutes. Add 2 teaspoons salt and a big pinch of pepper. Add the stock/broth, kidney beans and tomatoes. Allow to cook over low heat, stirring occasionally, for 45-60 minutes. The liquid should be reduced by ¾ and slightly thickened. Taste for seasoning. Serve with your favorite toppings. I like, grated cheese, sour cream and tortilla chips.
Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.