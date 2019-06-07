Vegetable Soup
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
2 cups leeks, cut into quarters and sliced thin
2 cups carrots, medium diced
1 cup celery, small diced
1 teaspoon garlic, minced
1 cup green beans, sliced on bias, ¾-inch long pieces
2 quarts chicken or vegetable stock
1 cup peeled, seeded, tomatoes, medium diced
2 cups fresh corn kernels, sliced off the cob
2 cups sweet potatoes, cut into ½-inch pieces
2 tablespoons chopped parsley
juice of ½ lemon
salt and pepper, to taste
Heat the oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add the leeks, carrots and celery. Stir until just soft; add the garlic, stock, corn and tomatoes. Bring to a boil, reduce to a simmer and cook for about 30 minutes. Add the green beans, lemon, parsley and salt and pepper to taste.
Serve with barley or quinoa on the side for a more filling meal.
