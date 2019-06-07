Vegetable Soup

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

2 cups leeks, cut into quarters and sliced thin

2 cups carrots, medium diced

1 cup celery, small diced

1 teaspoon garlic, minced

1 cup green beans, sliced on bias, ¾-inch long pieces

2 quarts chicken or vegetable stock

1 cup peeled, seeded, tomatoes, medium diced

2 cups fresh corn kernels, sliced off the cob

2 cups sweet potatoes, cut into ½-inch pieces

2 tablespoons chopped parsley

juice of ½ lemon

salt and pepper, to taste

Heat the oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add the leeks, carrots and celery. Stir until just soft; add the garlic, stock, corn and tomatoes. Bring to a boil, reduce to a simmer and cook for about 30 minutes. Add the green beans, lemon, parsley and salt and pepper to taste.

Serve with barley or quinoa on the side for a more filling meal.

