Fish Ceviche On A Baked Tostada

4 corn tortillas

1-2 tablespoons of olive oil

salt, to taste

½ pound of your favorite fish for ceviche (Corvina, Cobia and Snapper work well)

juice of 2-3 limes

½ cup celery, small diced

1 tablespoon ginger, minced

1 jalapeno or serrano chili, minced

2 tablespoons red onion, small diced

½ cup tomatoes, seeded, small diced

1 whole avocado, peeled and cut into small chunks

¼ cup roughly chopped Cilantro

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Lay your corn tortillas on the baking sheet, brush the tops with olive oil, lightly salt, flip over and repeat on the other side. Bake in a 400˚F oven for 4 minutes on each side. Remove and allow to cool.

Set a medium bowl inside a large bowl of ice. Add your fish, 1 teaspoon kosher salt, celery, ginger, chili and mix, set aside until you are ready to serve.

When ready to serve, add the lime and red onion. Taste for salt. Mix in the avocado and cilantro.

Spoon a generous amount of ceviche over the tortillas.

