Yoga Expo returns to Fort Lauderdale in April

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The Yoga Expo is returning to Fort Lauderdale next month.

Master yoga teachers from around the globe will join South Florida yoga teachers on April 14 at the Fort Lauderdale Convention Center.

Attendees will have access to unlimited yoga and meditation, programs, live music, food samples and a yoga-themed marketplace.

This year's Yoga Expo features more than 40 teachers from an array of styles.

Tickets are $35 per person for general admission. VIP tickets are $108 and include lunch. Yogi Pro tickets are $297. Children under 12 are free.

The Yoga Expo is from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

