You can name Jungle Island's new baby capuchin monkey

This baby capuchin monkey at Jungle Island is in need of a name.

MIAMI - Jungle Island is asking for the public's help naming the newest member of its family.

The park is celebrating the recent birth of a baby capuchin monkey by holding a naming contest for him.

To coincide with the start of the South Beach Wine & Food Festival, Jungle Island is giving the public the chance to name him after three celebrity chefs -- Andrew Zimmern, Robert Irvine or Rocco DiSpirito.

A winner, along with the winning name, will be randomly selected Friday. The winner will receive a free family four-pack of tickets to the Goya Foods' Fun and Fit as a Family featuring Kidz Kitchen at Jungle Island.

The monkey will make his public debut this weekend.

Follow the prompts below to enter.

