Top Local Stories
Mike Stocker-Pool/Getty Images
Nikolas Cruz could get hefty inheritance, may not need court-appointed lawyer
Parkland School Shooting
Students organize school walkouts throughout Broward, Miami-Dade
Parkland School Shooting
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students march to Capitol
Parkland School Shooting
Loved ones attend funerals of Chris Hixon, Nicholas Dworet
Parkland School Shooting
Paul M. Walsh via Wikimedia Commons
Billy Graham dies at age of 99
National
13-year-old girl accused of threatening to kill students at Central Charter School
Crime
Money, purse taken during armed robbery at Julie's Grocery in Miami
Miami
Man arrested in connection with abduction of 10-year-old girl from bus stop
Miami-Dade
Parents of FSU student who died after frat party file lawsuit
Florida
Live
"Stand Up: The Students of Stoneman Douglas Demand Action" Town Hall meeting
Town Hall meeting to air on Local 10 and Local10.com
Posted: 11:26 AM, February 21, 2018
Updated: 11:28 AM, February 21, 2018
Getty Images
More News Headlines
Students organize school walkouts throughout Broward, Miami-Dade
School shooting survivors, Florida lawmakers on collision course over guns
Hundreds turn out to 'Run 4 Biegel' in memory of Parkland school shooting victim
Steven Spielberg stands with Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students
Copyright CNN
Get email alerts for local stories and events around the world.
Sign Up
Loved ones attend funerals of Chris Hixon, Nicholas Dworet
Money, purse taken during armed robbery at Julie's Grocery in Miami
Mike Stocker-Pool/Getty Images
Nikolas Cruz could get hefty inheritance, may not need court-appointed lawyer
Paul M. Walsh via Wikimedia Commons
Billy Graham dies at age of 99
Man arrested in connection with abduction of 10-year-old girl from bus stop
Latest News
George Frey/Getty Images
Congress wonders if this time will be different for gun control
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students march to Capitol
Loved ones attend funerals of Chris Hixon, Nicholas Dworet
Paul M. Walsh via Wikimedia Commons
Billy Graham's extraordinary life
Latest Videos
Parkland students meet with lawmakers at Capitol
Funerals held Wednesday for 2 victims of Parkland school shooting