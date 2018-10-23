Big Bus Miami holding job fair to hire several positions

MIAMI - One of South Florida's most popular tourist companies is set to hire numerous positions at an upcoming job fair.

Big Bus Miami is holding its job fair on Monday, Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m at the Hyatt Place Miami Airport hotel.

The company is looking to hire employees to fill the following positions:

CSR-Customers Sales Representative

Tour Guide

Class B CDL drivers with passengers endorsement 2 years minimum experience

The hotel is located at 3644 N.W. 82nd Avenue in Miami.

