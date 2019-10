MIAMI LAKES, Fla. - More than 1,300 jobs will be up for grabs this week in Miami Lakes.

A mega job fair will be held Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Shula's Hotel and Golf Club.

There will be 36 businesses and companies in attendance, including the Broward Sheriff's Office, iHeartMedia, Miami Heat and Norwegian Cruise Line.

Job seekers can expect some on-the-spot interviews and offers.

Parking and admission are free.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.