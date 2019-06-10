2,000+ positions up for grabs at Sunrise job fair

SUNRISE, Fla. - A mega job fair is coming to the BB&T Center in Sunrise this week.

The job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday.

There will be more than 2,000 jobs available, ranging from entry level to management, in multiple industries.

Among the employers looking to fill jobs will be American Express, Macy's, the Miami Dolphins, Norwegian Cruise Line, Sawgrass Mills and Target.

Law enforcement agencies, including the Broward Sheriff's Office and Sunrise Police Department, will also be looking for prospective employees.

Click here to register. The event is free and there will be free parking at the BB&T Center.

