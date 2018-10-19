UPS set to hire 40,000 workers across the country today

MIAMI - You've heard of 'Black Friday,' but today is 'Brown Friday' for UPS as the shipping company attempts to hire 40,000 new workers today.

As part of its effort to hire 100,000 seasonal workers, the company is holding job fairs across the country, including South Florida, to hire candidates on the spot.

Those interested in Miami-Dade or Broward can attend the job fair in person at the following location:

6001 E. 8th Avenue, Hialeah

But if you can't make it to a job fair, you can CLICK HERE to apply for positions online.

“Many of those who come to one of our job fairs this Friday could be signed up for a seasonal role by Monday.” said Stefon Harris, UPS Vice President.

