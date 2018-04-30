Work on the railroad, get $25,000 signing bonus

OMAHA, Neb. - If you've ever dreamed about working on the railroad all the live-long day, now's your chance to fulfill the fantasy and get a major cash bonus.

Union Pacific and BNSF Railway are offering signing bonuses up to $25,000 to entice new employees, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The report says Union Pacific is offering the bonuses to train crews in locations like Denver, Kansas City and Nebraska for jobs that pay up to $60,000 in the second year of employment.

Candidates who are electricians and are qualified to inspect, repair and maintain train engines will receive the full $25,000.

BNSF claims a shortage of qualified candidates is the reason for the heavy recruitment campaign where its new employees can make up to $15,000 in bonuses.

