More female billionaires than ever before

MIAMI - More and more women are becoming more and more mega-wealthy.

The new Forbes list of the world's billionaires includes more women than ever before.

256 women made the list out of 2,208 billionaires worldwide. While making up just 12 percent of the planet's super rich, it's still a record high for women.

Alice Walton, daughter of Walmart creator Sam Walton, charted in at 16th place with $46 billion. That's just a few billion ahead of the $42.2 billion of Françoise Bettencourt Meyers of the L’Oréal family.

The New York Post reports 72 of the women on the billionaires list were self-made women, which is also the most ever.

The oldest female billionaire is Ana Maria Brescia Cafferata, 93, from Peru who has $1.5 billion, and the youngest is 21-year-old Norwegian, Alexandra Andresen, with $1.47 billion.

