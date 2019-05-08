Eric Yutzy celebrates Mother's Day with the story of his adoption

MIAMI - The picture of a smiling school girl always went along with a story my parents were happy to tell.

They wanted me to know that Lisa, my birth mother, was just 16 when gave me life, and she fought to find a home to give me love.

Mary and Jan Yutzy had already adopted my older brother when they moved from California's Bay area to the suburbs of Boston.

“We were hoping to adopt again. We didn’t anticipate it would happen so quickly, but we’re delighted it did,” my father Jan Yutz said.

Late one summer night in 1980, my adoptive parents’ phone rang. It was a cross country call from a doctor colleague that knew they wanted a larger family.

"He said, 'Would you like to be a mother again?' and I said, ‘Oh, yes. When is the baby due?’ and he said, ‘The baby is here,’” my mother Mary Yutzy said.

An adoption agency had promised my birth mother that they had a home ready, but when the prospective parents discovered I was biracial, those people turned away. Still a child herself, Lisa knew she couldn't raise me, but she refused to leave the hospital until a family was found.

“The doctor with the mother and you still in the hospital, called me. He said to Lisa, ‘I know who will be very happy to get your baby,” Mary told me.

Mary was in California holding me the next day. That is where my two mothers met briefly in the hospital.

The short conversation left a lifelong impression on both of them. Mary telling Lisa my name and where I would be raised. They were key details that she would never forget and that would lead her to find me.

Lisa gave my mother a photo and left knowing her son was safe.

She wrote to me: “I can close this chapter of my life without looking back, never worrying that my son has found a good home. I was honored with that and along with you. That was a great gift she gave me.”

Just 48 hours after that surprise phone call, I went home to Massachusetts to be raised with the only family I ever knew, but knowing the story about my birth mother.

My parents praised her name, especially on my birthday and Mother’s Day and always supported any chance to reconnect their son with his mother.

“Welcome her into your life and hopefully she will be a precious part of your life for the rest of it,” Mary told me.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.